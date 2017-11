AWWIN, Incorporated has a vision “To ensure that low income single, working women become self-sufficient, utilizing existing community resources as a vehicle of hope to transform their lives and ensure a prosperous legacy for themselves and their children.”

Over the past 17 years, Sarahlyn and supporters of AWWIN, Inc. have impacted the lives of more than 2600 families in Savannah and the Coastal Empire.

They hope to impact even more by launching a new initiative– 12,000 Women Hand Up Challenge.