Another accuser comes forward against Roy Moore

The Associated Press Published:
Beverly Young Nelson (L), who is accusing Roy Moore of sexual assault. Nelson says Moore assaulted her when she was 16 and he gave her a ride home from a restaurant where she worked.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A second woman has come forward to accuse Alabama GOP Senate nominee, Roy Moore of sexual misconduct when she was a minor.

Beverly Young Nelson says Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 15 and 16. She held a news conference Monday with attorney Gloria Allred.

Moore called the allegations a “witch hunt” in a statement shortly before the press conference.

Roy Moore
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore waits to speak the Vestavia Hills Public library, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. According to a Thursday, Nov. 9 Washington Post story an Alabama woman said Moore made inappropriate advances and had sexual contact with her when she was 14. Moore is denying the allegations.

Her statement follows a Washington Post report that the 70-year-old More had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and pursued three other teenagers decades earlier.

Moore had no immediate comment about the most recent allegations. He dismissed the Post story as “fake news” and denied the reports.

He has refused to quit the race even with pressure mounting, including from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they speak publicly, which the women have done.

