Fort Pulaski celebrates Veterans Day weekend with Civil War reenactment

SAVANNAH, GA – Fort Pulaski National Monument welcomed historians and veterans to the popular tourist attraction for a free Veterans Day weekend celebration.

Historians from the 48th New York Voluntary Infantry Regiment recreated aspects of daily life in the Civil-War era. They performed infantry drills, maneuvered muskets and marched through the fort.

Historians told News 3 they’ve been coming to the fort since 1990. However, they missed the opportunity to perform last year when the fort closed down after Hurricane Matthew. The popular tourist attraction has withstood two hurricanes and a tornado in the past year.

Many veterans themselves, reenactors told News 3, they felt honored to share their performance of American history, with the soldiers who paved the way.

“Every day we have to realize that nothing is free, and certainly liberty and the freedoms we have as a nation come at a cost. To be able to come here specifically on Veterans Day gives us a chance to say thank you to all veterans,” said Lou Evans, Unit Commander of the reactivated 48th New York Company and Veteran.