Brunswick Police investigate shooting

Brunswick — (WSAV)

The Glynn County Police Department, with assistance from the Brunswick Police Department, is currently investigating a shooting that happened around 6 pm Sunday on Johnston Street.

One male was shot multiple times, and was transported via helicopter to Shands in Jacksonville in critical condition.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call the Glynn County Police Department at 912.554.7802 or the Silent Witness Line at 912.264.1333.

More information will be released in an official statement as the investigation progresses.