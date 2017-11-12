Brunswick Police investigate shooting

By Published:

Brunswick — (WSAV)

The Glynn County Police Department, with assistance from the Brunswick Police Department, is currently investigating a shooting that happened around 6 pm Sunday on Johnston Street.
One male was shot multiple times, and was transported via helicopter to Shands in Jacksonville in critical condition.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call the Glynn County Police Department at 912.554.7802 or the Silent Witness Line at 912.264.1333.

More information will be released in an official statement as the investigation progresses.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s