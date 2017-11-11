Weather Impacts Local Veteran

Veterans Day is a chance to recognize and honor those who have served our country.

Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Ariella Scalese got to personally thank one of our own and the two have more in common than meets the eye.

Like many 5 year old boys, Air Force veteran Ken Scott had a love for airplanes

“I became enchanted with anything that was flying”

The 97 year old retired combat fighter pilot grew up in Sylvania, right in the flight line between Augusta and Savannah.

“I’d go out and watch it till it was out of sight and I think that’s the one thing that made me have such good vision”

Make that great vision. Ken still doesn’t need glasses for distance…I wish I could say the same. His memory is as sharp as his eye sight. He still remembers his first flight physical “testing my eyes, sitting there reading the bottom line, and i squinted and looked down, hard as a i could, made in the USA”

While fighting for our country and flying over enemy territory, ken saw his fair share of weather. Ken explained “if you finished a mission, finished your whole tour, you would’ve flown in a lot of weather, so i made that one of my greatest capabilities, to fly in the weather”

In the 1940s the tools for forecasting weren’t as advanced as they are now and as Ken recalled “of course back then, it was eye sight kind of weather…we had briefings about the weather always…that was one of the most important things”

It was important to know the weather at take-off and landing, but also in between. Ken said you needed to know the weather “where you were going, the flight weather, the target weather, the return the weather, and what it was going to be like when you headed back”

As we all know the friendly skies aren’t always so friendly, but that never stopped Ken Scott from flying. He explained how it was his childhood dream to fly, “that’s all i wanted to do and the good lord looked after me…i can remember times i saw no way out but i got back safely and landed with a little fuel left”

This WWII veteran has seen it all, but it’s what he didn’t see that became one of his greatest obstacles. Ken remembers times he flew “without seeing the runway usually until you got within landing distance…weather was our biggest problem….well besides the enemy ground shooters”

This weekend take moment to thank a veteran. If you don’t know someone who has served, head to Downtown Savannah this weekend for the annual veteran’s day parade.

For more information, including times, routes, and road closures go to wsav.com and search “veteran’s day”