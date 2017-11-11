Toombs County holds Veterans Day parade honoring hometown hero Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright

LYONS, GA – Hundreds turned out for the third annual Toombs County Veterans Day Parade to give thanks to the World War II, Vietnam and Afghanistan veterans who risked their lives for their country.

A horse drawn carriage carrying three World War II veterans led the processional, followed by marching bands, color guard, ROTC and a motorcade. Hundreds of flags with crosses lined the streets, each one representing a fallen soldier. Toombs County members also paused to memorialize the life of their “hometown hero,” Staff Sergeant Dustin Wright.

“Our state of Georgia has gone far beyond what you would expect to do for a fallen hero, and that’s what Dustin was. A great big hero,” said Sue Grisham, Wright’s grandmother who attended the processional and luncheon. “They were celebrating Dustin, but I think also they wanted to just celebrate America, and he gave them a reason to come together and celebrate.”

Wright was one of four Green Berets killed in October during an ambush by Islamic militants in Niger. Organizers told News 3, they held this year’s parade in his memory.

“It feels like we can be a part of showing his family what he meant to the community and what he’ll continue to mean to this community,” said DeCarlos Ware, Captain of ROTC at Vidalia High School.

Grisham told News 3 that Staff Sergeant Dustin Wright came from a family deeply rooted in military service, dating back to 1812.