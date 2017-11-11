Roommate charged in student’s death near S. Carolina campus

By Published:
Tingley Memorial Hall (front facade, ca. 2007), Claflin University

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a student at a South Carolina university was shot and killed by his roommate at an apartment complex near campus.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies tell local media outlets 21-year-old Andrew Sanders Jr. of Savannah, Georgia, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. They haven’t said what they think led to the shooting.

Authorities say the shooting happened near Claflin University at around 10:15 a.m. Friday. They have identified the student killed as Dravious Terry, a senior business major from Greenville and Sanders’ roommate.

Claflin and nearby South Carolina State University were both briefly placed on lockdown.

Claflin University is the oldest historically black university in South Carolina. The private school has an enrollment of about 2,000 students.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s