Local Police Chief Suspended from force

By Published: Updated:

Walthourville — (WSAV)

A local police chief has been suspended from the job. Walthourville Police Chief Bernie Quarterman told News 3 he was ordered by the mayor to turn in his gun and badge.
Quarterman says he was suspended because he didn’t report to a show cause hearing that was scheduled Thursday with Mayor Daisy Pray.
Quarterman says he didn’t attend the meeting because his attorney had a scheduling conflict. He says he was informed by one of his sergeants about the suspension.

“He informed me that the mayor instructed him to retrieve my badge, and my gun and my vehicle and that I was on suspension,” says Quarterman.

Quarterman is suspended with pay. Mayor Pray told News 3 she couldn’t comment on the suspension because it’s a personnel matter.
She did say the city will continue to be protected 24 hours a day by officers from Walthourville.

