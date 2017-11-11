GBI Investigates deadly shooting in Metter

By Published:

Metter — (WSAV)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to a homicide in Metter Saturday morning at the request of the Metter Police Department.

Around 12:30 AM, the Metter Police Department was dispatched to a call regarding an individual being shot at 820 Hodges Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found James Edward Butler Jr., 27, was a victim of the shooting. Butler died at the scene. Another individual, Byron Brown, 28, was also shot and he was air-lifted to Savannah for medical treatment. An autopsy for will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah.
The GBI and Metter Police Department are actively investigating these events and are pursuing leads.

The GBI is asking for anyone with information about this investigation to please contact the GBI at (912) 871-1121 or the Metter Police Department at (912) 685-5437.

