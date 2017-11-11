Frank Callen Boys & Girls Clubs celebrates 100 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Boys’ Club launched in 2017 by a local probation officer named Frank Callen.

Fast forward 100 years and the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club stands alone as one of the top advocates for children in the Hostess City.

Hundreds dressed in their best Friday tonight to celebrate the milestone and honor all of those who contribute to the clubs.

Savannah’s own Weslyn “Lady Mahogany” Bowers emceed the evening’s gala, and Teddy Adams provided the entertainment.

So far, The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Clubs have served more than 1,000 young men and women in Savannah.

“They teach the upcoming generation to succeed in life and don’t let nobody keep you down no matter what they say or what they might do to you,” says Kiersten Kemp, a member of the club.

At the celebration gala Friday, the organization was honored in its efforts to give kids a safe place to grow up.

Someone who knows that first-hand is the night’s key speaker, six-time Olympic medalist, and Boys and Girls Club alum, Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

“It’s great to have Boys and Girls Clubs in a place like Savannah because it can make a tremendous difference in the lives of so many people,” Joyner-Kersee says.

While she congratulates the organization on 100 years, she’s not losing focus.

“You know we talk about 100 years, but in order to get to the new 100 years it’s going to take all of us,” says Joyner-Kersee

If you would like to help Frank Callen Boys & Girls continue their success, consider applying to be a volunteer coach or make a donation.

More details are available on their website: bgcsavannah.org