Will sexual misconduct allegations cost Moore Alabama race?

WASHINGTON (WSAV) — The fallout in Washington continues over allegations of sexual misconduct by Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

On Friday the National Republican Senatorial Committee cut financial ties with the Roy Moore campaign.

Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney joined the calls for Moore to leave the race.

This morning he tweeted, “Innocent until proven guilty is for criminal convictions, not elections… Moore is unfit for office and should step aside.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders weighed in from the president’s Asia trip, saying Roy Moore should step aside if sexual misconduct claims against him are true.

But Sanders added, “like most Americans, the president believes we cannot allow a mere allegation, in this case, one from many years ago, to destroy a person’s life.”

Meanwhile, Steve Bannon, a former top aide to President Trump and one of Moore’s high profile backers in Washington, questions the timing of the reports.

He says they are the product of a liberal media. “It’s purely part of the apparatus of the Democratic party. They don’t make any bones about it.”

Moore says he won’t leave the Alabama senate race. He calls the allegations completely false and a desperate political attack.

Before the allegations came to light, longtime Republican pollster Whit Ayers said Moore’s race against Democrat Doug Jones could be closer than expected in deeply Republican Alabama.

But he still saw Moore as a solid favorite, saying “Doug Jones probably can’t win this election, but Roy Moore could lose it.”

While Ayers still thinks Moore is the likely winner, he says the allegations make the race even more competitive.