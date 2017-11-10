Will sexual misconduct allegations cost Moore Alabama race?

Drew Petrimoulx Published:
Roy Moore
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. According to a Washington Post story Nov. 9, an Alabama woman said Moore made inappropriate advances and had sexual contact with her when she was 14. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

WASHINGTON (WSAV) — The fallout in Washington continues over allegations of sexual misconduct by Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

On Friday the National Republican Senatorial Committee cut financial ties with the Roy Moore campaign.

Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney joined the calls for Moore to leave the race.

This morning he tweeted, “Innocent until proven guilty is for criminal convictions, not elections… Moore is unfit for office and should step aside.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders weighed in from the president’s Asia trip, saying Roy Moore should step aside if sexual misconduct claims against him are true.

But Sanders added, “like most Americans, the president believes we cannot allow a mere allegation, in this case, one from many years ago, to destroy a person’s life.”

Meanwhile, Steve Bannon, a former top aide to President Trump and one of Moore’s high profile backers in Washington, questions the timing of the reports.

He says they are the product of a liberal media. “It’s purely part of the apparatus of the Democratic party. They don’t make any bones about it.”

Moore says he won’t leave the Alabama senate race. He calls the allegations completely false and a desperate political attack.

Before the allegations came to light, longtime Republican pollster Whit Ayers said Moore’s race against Democrat Doug Jones could be closer than expected in deeply Republican Alabama.

But he still saw Moore as a solid favorite, saying “Doug Jones probably can’t win this election, but Roy Moore could lose it.”

While Ayers still thinks Moore is the likely winner, he says the allegations make the race even more competitive.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s