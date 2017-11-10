WATCH: Letters written to encourage, petition for stronger gun regulation

SAVANNAH, Ga. – After seeing hundreds gunned down over the past few month, some are wanting their voices to be heard-by returning to the written word.

On Thursday, a dozen men and women gathered at the Sentient Bean in Savannah to write letters and postcards to those affected by local and national gun violence.

The event was inspired to reach out to those affected by the shooting at a Sutherland Springs Texas church on Sunday that left 26 dead, including several children.

“There were people there younger than me whose lives have been taking away so innocently,” Olivia Rukmana said.

Rukmana, 17, is a junior at Savannah Arts Academy. She and her friend sat down at the table and began filling out postcards and writing letters to survivors in Texas and locally in Savannah for families who have been affected by gun violence.

“A letter to me is also more impactful than a tweet or an Instagram post because I feel that letters are so overlooked now,” she said.

Savannah Taking Action for Resistance and Moms Demand Action hosted the gathering. Louise Frazier sat down at the table with her MDA shirt on and picked up a pen to start writing. Participants were also encouraged to write to local elected leaders to petition for changes to gun regulation.

“Better background checks, I would like to prevent, especially, domestic abusers, from being able to get theirs hands on a gun,” Frazier said. Frazier said she is not opposed to the Second Amendment but asks for stronger regulation for potential and current owners.

In Savannah, there have been more than 30 homicides in 2017. Rukmana says she’s tried of that number and the number of mass shootings continue to climb. She told News 3 she hopes her letters both provide encouragement and accountability.

“When someone sees that someone has taken their time to write a letter, I think they take that more into consideration,” Rukmana said.

Donations were also collected for LB4 and After, a Savannah charity that exists to help raise up young men to prevent violence deaths in the city.