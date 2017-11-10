Sheriff: Man murders stepfather, wife helps hide dismembered body

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSAV) — A mother and son are facing murder charges after police discovered a dismembered body under their mobile home.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies found the remains of 51-year-old Gary Stone on Thursday, Nov.9, inside containers under the home in Gaffney.

Stone’s common-law wife, Dawn Wilkins, 40, reported him missing last Friday.

But nearly a week later, a tip led police to the home where they made the gruesome discovery.

According to Sheriff Steve Mueller of Cherokee County, Wilkins and her 18-year-old son Charles Bridges are each charged with murder.

Sheriff Mueller says Stone was choked, stabbed and dismembered by Bridges and his mother was a willing participant in the murder.

Officers were called to the home on Nov. 3 for a call about a fight. While en route, dispatchers received a call saying to disregard and that officers were no longer needed.

But deputies arrived at the scene and spoke with Stone, who said he and his step-son had gotten into an argument. Stone said Bridges, his stepson, had left and he told officers that he was fine.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8 officers were called for a welfare check on Gary Stone because family members had not heard from him in several days.

Sheriff’s Office deputies searched the home on Wednesday and did not find anything unusual.

Sheriff Mueller says they received a tip Thursday with detailed information about a murder at the address. Deputies then made the gruesome discovery under the home after obtaining a search warrant.

Wilkins and Bridges are currently in the Cherokee County jail and are being held without bond.

