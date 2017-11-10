Our Hometown: Georgia Southern’s 12th annual International Festival

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

Don’t worry about your passport— this weekend, you can tour the world right in the ‘Boro!

Saturday, November 11, from 10 am to 4 pm, join Georgia Southern University for its 12th annual International Festival at Mill Creek Regional Park.

The free educational event features international foods, bazaar items and performances, highlighting cultures from various countries.

Sample foods from Latin America, China, Haiti, India, Jamaica, Japan, Mongolia, Nigeria, the Philippines and Thailand.

Bring the kids for face painting, arts and crafts, and performances

ranging from Flamenco and Latin dancing to belly dancing to Tae Kwon Do.

For more information, visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.

