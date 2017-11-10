Our Hometown: EGSC presents murder mystery dessert theater

Join East Georgia State College of Statesboro and the Performing Arts Club as they present a murder mystery dessert theater– ‘Shop ‘Til You Drop– Dead!’ written by Craig Sodaro… and directed by EGSC Humanities Associate Professor, Sebastian Verdis.

The play will take place this Friday and Saturday, November 10 & 11 at 8 pm.

Tickets are $15, general admission… $10 for senior citizens and students with an EGSC ID.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Savannah’s Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum and the Bulloch County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD).

For more information call: 912) 623-2400 or visit: ega.edu