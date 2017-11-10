Our Hometown: EGSC presents murder mystery dessert theater

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

Join East Georgia State College of Statesboro and the Performing Arts Club as they present a murder mystery dessert theater– ‘Shop ‘Til You Drop– Dead!’ written by Craig Sodaro… and directed by EGSC Humanities Associate Professor, Sebastian Verdis.

The play will take place this Friday and Saturday, November 10 & 11 at 8 pm.

Tickets are $15, general admission… $10 for senior citizens and students with an EGSC ID.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Savannah’s Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum and the Bulloch County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD).

For more information call: 912) 623-2400 or visit: ega.edu

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s