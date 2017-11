SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Chatham Metro Police report Aia Olmeda, 15, is missing. She is 5’6″ and about 200 lbs. She was last seen on Nov. 1 near the 3700 block of Hopkins Street wearing a white shirt, khaki capris and a light blue jacket.

She reportedly frequents Eastside Savannah, Garden City, Forsyth Park and the 3800 block of Fords Pointe Circle.

Call 911 if seen.