Is Little Debbie getting rid of your favorite treat?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Snack maker Little Debbie has created a bit of a stir on social media.

But snack fans can rest easy – it was all a marketing ploy.

The company hinted that one of its popular treats will soon be gone forever.

It posted an image on Twitter Wednesday showing images of four confections with the message “One gotta go forever. Which one?”

The treats shown are Christmas Tree Cakes, Nutty Buddies, Oatmeal Crème Pies and Honey Buns.

Later the company admitted it just wanted to get people talking about their favorite snack, and there are no plans to get rid of any products.

But they are still keeping some snack fans on edge with a follow-up tweet saying “We didn’t say it would be easy. #OneGottaGo.”

So if worst came to worst and one really did have to go, which should it be?