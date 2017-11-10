Friday Night Blitz: First round of playoff matchups

It’s playoff time, and although both Georgia and South Carolina let too many teams into the bracket, it was still a fun Friday night.

As expected there were a ton of first-round blowouts — we saw that in the Benedictine vs. Berrien game with a 56-14 finish.

South Effingham’s matchup against Warner Robbins was another prime example. Though it wasn’t a total blowout at 30-17, it proves the point.

But there were certainly some close calls in this first round. Check out the rest of the scores below.

Glynn Academy 27, Valdosta 3

Coffee County 52, Effingham County 32

Lee County 29, Richmond Hill 21

Wayne County 28, Thomas County Central 0

Ware County 24, Harris County 6

Bainbridge 48, New Hampstead 6

Warner Robbins 30, South Effingham 17

Jenkins 23, Jackson 21

Pike County 43, Southeast Bulloch 28

Westside-Macon 14, Windsor Forest 0

Peach County 45, Savannah High 0

Benedictine 56, Berrien 14

Brooks County 39, Vidalia 7

Calvary Day 42, Strong 7

Savannah Christian 22, Hebron Christian 15

Batesburg-Leesville 42, Whale Branch 21

Gilbert 48, Bluffton High 21

Brookland-Cayce 35, Wade Hampton 13

Toombs County 34, Fitzgerald 31

Jefferson Davis Academy 30, Patrick Henry Academy 8

Crisp County 56, Appling County 7

Screven County 42, Washington County 7

Cooke 26, Tattnall County 14

Hillcrest 33, Spartanburg 14

North Myrtle Beach 42, Crestwood 28

Savannah Country Day 33, Brookstone 7

Pee Dee Academy 42, Thomas Heyward Academy 34

Lower Richland 34, Myrtle Beach 31

