Friday Night Blitz: First round of playoff matchups

It’s playoff time, and although both Georgia and South Carolina let too many teams into the bracket, it was still a fun Friday night.
As expected there were a ton of first-round blowouts — we saw that in the Benedictine vs. Berrien game with a 56-14 finish.
South Effingham’s matchup against Warner Robbins was another prime example. Though it wasn’t a total blowout at 30-17, it proves the point.
But there were certainly some close calls in this first round. Check out the rest of the scores below.
- Glynn Academy 27, Valdosta 3
- Coffee County 52, Effingham County 32
- Lee County 29, Richmond Hill 21
- Wayne County 28, Thomas County Central 0
- Ware County 24, Harris County 6
- Bainbridge 48, New Hampstead 6
- Warner Robbins 30, South Effingham 17
- Jenkins 23, Jackson 21
- Liberty County 43, Dougherty 6
- Pike County 43, Southeast Bulloch 28
- Westside-Macon 14, Windsor Forest 0
- Peach County 45, Savannah High 0
- Benedictine 56, Berrien 14
- Brooks County 39, Vidalia 7
- Calvary Day 42, Strong 7
- Savannah Christian 22, Hebron Christian 15
- Batesburg-Leesville 42, Whale Branch 21
- Gilbert 48, Bluffton High 21
- Brookland-Cayce 35, Wade Hampton 13
- Toombs County 34, Fitzgerald 31
- Jefferson Davis Academy 30, Patrick Henry Academy 8
- Crisp County 56, Appling County 7
- Screven County 42, Washington County 7
- Cooke 26, Tattnall County 14
- Hillcrest 33, Spartanburg 14
- North Myrtle Beach 42, Crestwood 28
- Savannah Country Day 33, Brookstone 7
- Pee Dee Academy 42, Thomas Heyward Academy 34
- Lower Richland 34, Myrtle Beach 31