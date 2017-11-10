Friday Night Blitz: First round of playoff matchups

It’s playoff time, and although both Georgia and South Carolina let too many teams into the bracket, it was still a fun Friday night.

As expected there were a ton of first-round blowouts — we saw that in the Benedictine vs. Berrien game with a 56-14 finish.

South Effingham’s matchup against Warner Robbins was another prime example. Though it wasn’t a total blowout at 30-17, it proves the point.

But there were certainly some close calls in this first round. Check out the rest of the scores below.

  • Glynn Academy 27, Valdosta 3
  • Coffee County 52, Effingham County 32
  • Lee County 29, Richmond Hill 21
  • Wayne County 28, Thomas County Central 0
  • Ware County 24, Harris County 6
  • Bainbridge 48, New Hampstead 6
  • Warner Robbins 30, South Effingham 17
  • Jenkins 23, Jackson 21
  • Pike County 43, Southeast Bulloch 28
  • Westside-Macon 14, Windsor Forest 0
  • Peach County 45, Savannah High 0
  • Benedictine 56, Berrien 14
  • Brooks County 39, Vidalia 7
  • Calvary Day 42, Strong 7
  • Savannah Christian 22, Hebron Christian 15
  • Batesburg-Leesville 42, Whale Branch 21
  • Gilbert 48, Bluffton High 21
  • Brookland-Cayce 35, Wade Hampton 13
  • Toombs County 34, Fitzgerald 31
  • Jefferson Davis Academy 30, Patrick Henry Academy 8
  • Crisp County 56, Appling County 7
  • Screven County 42, Washington County 7
  • Liberty County 43, Dougherty 6
  • Cooke 26, Tattnall County 14
  • Hillcrest 33, Spartanburg 14
  • North Myrtle Beach 42, Crestwood 28
  • Savannah Country Day 33, Brookstone 7
  • Pee Dee Academy 42, Thomas Heyward Academy 34
  • Lower Richland 34, Myrtle Beach 31

