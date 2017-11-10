FEMA to relocate about 3,000 Maria survivors to US mainland

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2017, file photo, debris scatters a destroyed community in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico. The Senate is pushing ahead on a $36.5 billion hurricane relief package that would give Puerto Rico a much-needed infusion of cash but rejects requests from the powerful Texas and Florida congressional delegations for additional money to rebuild after hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The measure is sure to sail through a Monday, Oct. 23, procedural vote and a final vote is expected no later than Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide passenger flights to relocate about 3,000 Puerto Ricans still sleeping in emergency shelters to temporary housing on the U.S. mainland.

FEMA spokesman Ron Roth said FEMA is providing the priority transportation assistance at the request of Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello.

Thousands of the island territory’s U.S. citizens are still homeless more than seven weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. There is also a dire shortage of available temporary housing, such as apartments or hotel rooms.

Roth said FEMA is working to establish agreements with both Florida and New York to accept the relocated survivors. More than 140,000 Puerto Ricans have left since the storm hit Sept. 20. Some experts estimate more than 300,000 more could leave in the next two years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s