Ceremony at Veterans Monument kicks off the holiday weekend

RICHMOND HILL, GA – Dozens of members in the armed services, veterans, police, firefighters and other emergency service workers attended a ceremony Friday morning at J.F. Gregory Park to honor those who have served and continue to serve our country.

American flags lined the walkway to the Veterans monument, where servicemen laid a wreath. The event also featured the Color Guard from Fort Stewart and a 21-gun salute. Ralph Catlett, City of Richmond Hill Fire Chief, and Col. James K. Dooghan, Commander of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Team, spoke at the ceremony.

Veterans in attendance told News 3, although they felt honored to be recognized, they were proud just to serve. Phillip Meyers, a member of the Marine Corps and Vietnam War Veteran, told News 3, “I much prefer peace to war. I’ve seen war, and I don’t like war, but somebody’s got to do it. When the country calls, I’m available.”

