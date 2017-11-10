African serval cat from Hardeeville still on the loose

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — Hardeeville pet owners are still waiting for their African serval cat “Toby” to return home.

Toby has been missing from his home on Okatie Highway and Plantation Drive since late August. His owners say he was frightened when the electric company came to their house and he escaped through a window.

An African serval cat was recently found in Reading, Pennsylvania, leaving one question on many of our minds — could this be Toby?

News 3 reached out to his owners who say that the cat found in Pennsylvania is not Toby.

They believe they know where Toby is and they are in the midst of trying to capture him.

The African Serval found in Reading is now living as a rescue. This type of cat is illegal to own as a pet in Pennsylvania.