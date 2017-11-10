4 teens charged in October slaying in Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Four teenagers have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old Georgia man.

Valdosta police told WALB-TV that a 14-year-old and 16-year-old taken into custody on Tuesday have been charged with felony murder, along with 18-year-old Quenton Antwon McGee, who turned himself in on Oct. 31. A 15-year-old taken to police by parents on Wednesday has been charged with armed robbery.

The arrests stem from the Oct. 30 death of Sedric Williams, who was found with gunshot wounds in the passenger’s seat of a crashed vehicle at an apartment complex. Police Chief Brian Childress said at the time that police had identified McGee as the suspect. Detectives received a tip about the additional teenagers on Monday.

It’s unclear if the teenagers have lawyers.

___

Information from: WALB-TV, http://www.walb.com/