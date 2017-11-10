12 year old boy talks to News 3 days after getting shot near home

Savannah — (WSAV)

Metro Police are still searching for the gunman who shot a 12 year old boy as he and his family were walking near their home.

It happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening near Church and Delyon Streets. Jaelyn Adger is a 7th grader at Mercer Middle School. He is thankful to be alive after being shot in the back about a block away from his home.

“I didn’t know it was gonna happen. It just, just happened so quick” says Jaelyn Adger, 12 year old shooting victim.

Jaelyn was shot while doing something kids his age do everyday — walking in his neighborhood. Jaelyn, his older sister and his three year old niece were walking from a family member’s house Tuesday evening – on their way home.

They reached the corner of Church and Delyon Streets when all of a sudden they noticed two groups firing guns at each other.

“We got to that stop sign, a burgundy car passes by and the two boys in the field just started shooting.

I said Jaelyn run! Run Jaelyn! And when he ran and when he got by me, he said ‘Lauren my back,’

I said let me see your back Jaelyn, and I looked at his back and there was just blood just pouring” says Lauren Grant, Jaelyn’s sister.

Jaelyn was holding his three year old niece. He managed to give the little girl to his sister before he hit the ground.

The boy now has weeks of recovery ahead of him. The bullet is still lodged in his lower back. He’s still shocked and now frightened about what happened to him.

“Every time I walk down there and walk past that I’m just horrified. I wanna get justice because they shouldn’t have been shooting and I wouldn’t have got shot,” he says.

If you have any information about this case — you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.