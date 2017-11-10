ONLY ON 3: 12-year-old boy speaks out after being shot near home

Related Coverage Metro detectives investigate shooting of 12-year-old in West Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Metro police are still searching for the gunman who shot a 12-year-old boy as he and his family were walking home near Church and Delyon streets.

Jaelyn Adger, a 7th grader at Mercer Middle School, was shot in the back on Tuesday, Nov. 7 around 5:30 p.m.

“I didn’t know it was gonna happen. It just, just happened so quick” says Jaelyn.

He was shot while doing something kids his age do everyday — walking in his own neighborhood.

Jaelyn, his older sister, and his three-year-old niece were on their way back from a family member’s house on Tuesday evening. They reached the corner of Church and Delyon Streets when all of a sudden they noticed two groups firing guns at each other.

“We got to that stop sign, a burgundy car passes by and the two boys in the field just started shooting,” Jaelyn explains. “I said Jaelyn run! Run Jaelyn!”

His older sister, Lauren Grant, says moments later, he yelled out to her about his back.

“I said let me see your back Jaelyn, and I looked at his back and there was just blood just pouring,” says Lauren.

Jaelyn was holding his three-year-old niece during the moment he was shot. He managed to give the little girl to his sister before he hit the ground.

The 12-year-old now has weeks of recovery ahead of him.

The bullet is still lodged in his lower back. He says he’s still shocked and now frightened about what happened to him.

“Every time I walk down there and walk past that — I’m just horrified,” he says. “I wanna get justice because they shouldn’t have been shooting and I wouldn’t have gotten shot.”

If you have any information about this case, police ask you to call Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.