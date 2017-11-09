Veterans Day Parade to impact downtown parking, traffic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Ahead of the 2017 Veterans Day Parade, traffic will be rerouted on several downtown streets starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Streets will be cleared as early as 6 a.m.

A staging area is located on Abercorn Street, which will run from Duffy to Gaston and Drayton to Lincoln.

The parade will begin at Gaston and Abercorn streets, then disband at Broughton and Price streets.

The event will impact downtown traffic and parking for residents and visitors.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, parking within the staging area and along the parade route will be impacted.

For detailed information on road closures and parking information, visit here.

Parking zones will not be marked prior to the parade, but vehicles remaining in no parking zones after the indicated times will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Normal traffic flow is expected to resume by 2 p.m. Police ask drivers to plan routes accordingly and to exercise caution and patience during the day.