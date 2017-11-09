Veterans Day events in Coastal Empire and Lowcountry set for Nov. 10-12

Veterans Day events in Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

Nov. 10

8:30 a.m. The Captain Matthew Freeman Memorial 5K: This race honors Marine Captain Matthew Freeman, who grew up in Richmond Hill, and was killed while on active duty, serving in Afghanistan on August 7, 2009. Event takes place at J.F. Gregory Park in Richmond Hill. Register online at www.savannahraces.com

9 a.m. Annual Tattnall County High School Veterans Day Ceremony.

11 a.m. Richmond Hill Celebrates Veterans Day: The City of Richmond Hill will observe Veterans Day on Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. in J. F. Gregory Park. The observance will honor those who have served and continue to serve our country in the armed services, along with police, firefighters and other emergency service workers who lay their lives on the line every day. The event will feature the Color Guard from Fort Stewart, a 21-gun salute, and a laying of the wreath. Ralph Catlett, City of Richmond Hill Fire Chief, and Col. James K. Dooghan, Commander, 2nd Infantry Brigade Team, will be the guest speakers. A complimentary lunch provided by The THA Group and Publix will be served for Veterans after the ceremony under the pavilion. The public is invited to attend this free event.

2 p.m. Annual Arthur Williams Middle School Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. in Jesup.

2 p.m. Veterans Day Concert at National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force: Come join the Mighty Eighth, Veterans and the Vintage Vocals for a patriotic concert on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. in the Lyle Lewis Rotunda. For more information, go to http://www.mightyeighth.org/events/veterans-day-concert/

6 p.m. Annual Savannah Vietnam Veterans Association Ceremony takes place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Emmet Park in Savannah.

7 p.m. The Lowcountry Wind Symphony , directed by Donald F. Jemella, invites all friends and neighbors to our ‘Saluting America’s Veterans III’ Concert on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 70 Lady’s Island Dr. in Beaufort. LWS concerts are free and open to the public. However, donations are gratefully accepted.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Nov. 11

9:30 a.m. Beaufort County Veterans Day Parade with a color guard, beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, on Rodgers Street in Beaufort, SC, adjacent to the Beaufort National Cemetery.

10 a.m. Annual Golden Isles Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony , begins at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11, starting at Mallory Park on St. Simon’s Island.

10 a.m. Savannah Veterans Day Parade The 3rd ID Band, and Color Guard and 150 Soldiers from the 3rd Division Artillery lead the Savannah Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11. The parade starts at 10 a.m. in Forsyth Park and Lt. Col. Ken Dwyer, the Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, is the parade Grand Marshall.

10 a.m. Annual Veterans Day Parade in Bluffton, S.C. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and travel through Calhoun Street and will continue through the Promenade.

10:30 a.m. Waycross/ Ware County Veteran’s Memorial Dedication: This special ceremony will dedicate a Memorial to the 147 Fallen heroes of Waycross, Ga. who gave their lives defending our nation and ideals in World War One, World War Two, Korea, Vietnam & Operation Iraqi Freedom. The event takes place at 310 Stephenson Street in Waycross.

11 a.m. Toombs County Veterans Parade in Lyons, Ga. The parade will start on North Lanier Street and go across HWY 292 to East Broad Street turn left onto Washington and then right onto HWY 280 and left on Victory Drive to Partin Park entrance for spectators. Horses and bands make break off of parade in front of Thriftway grocery store. After the parade, there is a luncheon at Durden Cabin for Veterans and spouses.

2 p.m. Soldiers of the 385th Military Police Battalion lead the fifth Annual Liberty County Veterans Council Veterans Day Parade . The Division Band, and color guard, will also participate. The parade starts at Bradwell Institute, at 2 p.m., and continues through downtown Hinesville.

6 p.m. Col. Sean Bernabe, Task Force Marne Commander, is the featured speaker at the Veterans Council Banquet of Chatham County Annual Banquet on 6 p.m. Nov. 11, at the Thunderbolt VFW.

7 p.m. The Lowcountry Wind Symphony , directed by Donald F. Jemella, invites all friends and neighbors to our ‘Saluting America’s Veterans III’ Concert on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 351 Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton. LWS concerts are free and open to the public. However, donations are gratefully accepted.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Nov. 11-12

Fort Pulaski to Commemorate Veterans Day Weekend with a Special Living History Event and free entrance for weekend. On Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. author John Walker Guss will discuss the 48th New York Volunteers and his Images of America series book on Fort Pulaski. After the program his book will be available for purchase and signing by the author at our Eastern National Bookstore.

Program Schedule

Saturday, November 11, 2017

10:00 The Civil War Soldier – The uniform and gear of a Union Soldier

11:00 Company Drill and Musket Demonstration

11:30 Guided Fort Tour

1:00 p.m. Special Program – The History of the 48th New York Volunteers at Fort Pulaski

1:00 p.m. Book Signing – Images of America: Fort Pulaski by John Walker

1:30 Quartermaster and Mail Call

2:00 A Funeral at Fort Pulaski

2:30 Guided Fort Tour

3:30 Bayonet Drill & Musket Demonstration

4:00 Salute to Veterans Day

Program Schedule

Sunday, November 12, 2017

9:00 Barracks & Soldier Inspection

10:00 Company & Bayonet Drill

11:00 Church Call

11:30 Guided Fort Tour

12:30 p.m. Baseball Game

1:00 Special Program – The History of the 48th New York Volunteers at Fort Pulaski

2:00 March out of Fort – Living History Program Concludes

3:00 Guided Fort Tour

Active duty service men and women – Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and activated National Guard and Reserves – can obtain a free annual pass waiving entrance fees to all 401 national parks. Active duty military personnel and dependents with proper identification (CAC Card or DD Form 1173) can obtain the military version of the America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass which permits free entrance to sites managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the Bureau of Reclamation, the U.S. Forest Service, and the U.S. Army Corps. The pass is also available at these locations.

For more information about this pass and others please visit:

http://www.nps.gov/fopu/planyourvisit/park-passes.htm