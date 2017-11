SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to Savannah Chatham Metro Police, Sandra McCartan, 39, returned home on Nov. 9.

She was reported missing on Nov. 4 from her residence near the Alhambra Apartments on Victory Drive.

Her family said she is a home school teacher, stay-at-home mom to three kids. They had also feared that someone had taken her against her will.

