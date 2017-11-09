Savannah Music Festival announces 2018 lineup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Get ready for concerts, dance parties, symphonies and more — the Savannah Music Festival is back for its 29th year.

From March 20 through April 14 next year, venues across Savannah’s Historic District will be moving and shaking to the beat of this annual event.

The Savannah Music Festival has something for everyone, from jazz and blues to theatrical performances.

The 2018 season will feature new venues, additional programs, and an all-day festival finale.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Gillian Welch will headline the finale on April 14 at the Trustees’ Garden.

Over 100 performances are included in this cross-genre music festival.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. For more information visit savannahmusicfestival.org