Report: 5 women accuse Louis CK of sexual misconduct

NEW YORK (NBC News) — Emmy-winning comedian and actor Louis CK has been accused of sexual misconduct by five women dating back at least 15 years, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

Two female comedians claim that Louis CK masturbated in front of them in 2002. Three other women told The Times about other instances of alleged sexual misconduct.

NBC News has not verified the allegations.

According to The Times, Louis CK’s publicist Lewis Kay said his client would not respond after being contacted for an interview last week. NBC News has also reached out to Louis CK for comment.

In the exposé, comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolove allege that Louis CK in 2002 invited them to his hotel room in Colorado, undressed and masturbated in front of them.

Goodman and Wolove told The Times that they felt compelled to speak out given the current climate in the film industry.

“Because of this moment,” Wolov told the newspaper, “as gross as it is, we feel compelled to speak.”

Abby Schachner, a comedian who says she called Louis CK to invite him to one of her 2003 performances, claims she could hear him masturbating during their phone conversation.

Rebecca Corry, a writer and actress, alleges that Louis CK asked whether he could masturbate in front of her while they appeared together on a television pilot in 2005.

The Times report was published hours after the New York premiere of a new film directed by Louis CK was canceled.

The distributor of the film, titled “I Love You, Daddy,” said in a statement that the screening had been called off because of “unexpected circumstances.”