Rare Sumatran tiger ‘Emerson’ dies at Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA (WSAV) – A 10-year-old Sumatran tiger, a member of one of the rarest big cat species in the world, has died at Zoo Atlanta.

According to the zoo, the Animal Care and Veterinary Teams had been monitoring the tiger, Emerson, following visible signs of a decline in his health and behavior.

They say he was lethargic and lacking an appetite.

The Veterinary Team had to perform an emergency diagnostic exam when he did not respond to treatment last night, Nov. 8.

Unfortunately, Emerson did not survive.

He was born on November 24, 2006, at the Sacramento Zoo, and was on loan to Zoo Atlanta from the Jackson Zoo in Mississippi.

Emerson leaves behind Chelsea, a 14-year-old female tiger he was paired with in Atlanta in May 2017.

Sumatran tigers are among the most critically endangered of all the planet’s remaining tigers.