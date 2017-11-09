Purrvana: Savannah’s newest cafe offers coffee, tea & quality time with cats

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Dogs might be considered man’s best friend, but there’s a new attraction in Savannah hoping to make you reconsider!

Purrvana Cafe and Cat Lounge just opened in the Victorian District and News 3’s Courtney Cole spoke to the owner to find out what makes it unique.

It’s an experience like you’ve never had before—and just in time for the cooler weather!

When you step into the welcoming doors of Purrvana Cafe and Cat Lounge in Savannah, you’re in for a treat.

Patricia Underwood, the owner, says she came up with the idea after a visit to Portland, Oregon.

“My children and I were visiting Portland a couple of years ago, looking for things to do in the city—and my daughter ran across a cat cafe called Purringtons. We went to visit Purringtons and fell in love with it,” Underwood told News 3.

So she decided to share the love with Savannah.

On one side of the building, it looks and feels pretty normal for a cafe: with tea, coffee and snacks.

But it’s what’s on the other side of the glass, that’s got the community excited: the Cat Lounge!

“We were totally full opening day and over the weekend. A lot of interest, Facebook interest…people just walking in off the streets, trying to figure out what we are and what we’re doing,” said Underwood.

But this cat lounge is more than just a fun place to hang out with some furry feline friends. In fact, these cats are special because not only can you get to know them–you can bring one home.

” A lot of times in the shelters, if they’re behind cages, you don’t really get to know the personality of the animal like you do here. These guys live here 24/7, they’re at home and a person can come in and sit down with them and see how they interact. At the end of their visit, they can fill out an application, talk to Palmetto Animal League and if everything goes through, they can take their cat home with them,” Underwood said.

Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday – Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Cat lounge cost:

$9/per hour

$5/per half-hour

Click here to visit their website.

Click here to visit the Palmetto Animal League website.