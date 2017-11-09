Metro: Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A pedestrian is left with serious injuries after a hit and run on 31st and Burroughs streets last night.

Around 11:30 pm. Savannah-Chatham Metro Police officers responded to a hit and run involving a vehicle at Henry and E. Broad streets.

According to SCMPD, officers caught up to a fleeing gray 2000 Chevrolet Silverado at Anderson Street and Martin Luther King Blvd.

Police say the vehicle stopped momentarily and then sped away.

Officers found Taneka Stevens, 33, on the ground at 31st and Burroughs streets while following the path the vehicle took.

Stevens had been struck by the Silverado. She was transported to a hospital for treatment, and although her injuries are serious, police say they are not life-threatening.

The vehicle was found abandoned in the 200 block of 34th street. Metro’s Traffic Investigation unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 912-234-2020.