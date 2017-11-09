FUGITIVE FILES: Wanted Armed Robbery and Assault Suspect

219 suspects have been put behind bars thanks to your tips and Fugitive Files.

Garden City is hoping you can make an armed and dangerous suspect with a long criminal history arrest 220.

David Ford, also known as “Peezy” is accused of a violent armed robbery and aggravated assault in Garden City.

Police say Ford knew the woman he attacked, but that didn’t stop him.

“The female was attacked by him with a gun..he beat her and he also robbed her of her content,” explained Garden City Police Detective Kenneth White.

Ford was already out on bond at the time of this crime.

The man known as “Peezy” is 5 foot 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, and may be in the Pooler area.

Ford has multiple “strong arm” assaults on his record, and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.