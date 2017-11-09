Free meals, treats for military members on Veterans Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — November 11 is Veterans Day. Many local restaurants and businesses are honoring our current and retired military members with specials deals or free meals to show their appreciation for their service.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Early Deals for Nov. 10

Chicken Salad Chick: On Nov. 10, every Veteran receives a Free Chick Meal and Drink.

Denny’s: On Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day, participating Denny’s locations nationwide will offer a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam® to service members.

IHOP: All active duty and retired Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes Friday, Nov. 10.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Deals for Nov. 11

Applebee’s: Free meal from a special menu Saturday at any of the nearly 1,800 locations.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Active and retired Armed Services Members receive free small traditional or boneless wings and side of fries for dine-in on Nov. 11.

Circle K: On Nov. 11, participating Circle K convenience stores will offer a free Polar Pop to military Veterans.

Cracker Barrel: On Nov. 11, Cracker Barrel will again offer Veterans a complimentary piece of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake for dessert at all 646 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations to thank them for their service to our country.

Dunkin’ Donuts: On Nov. 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary

Hooters: All military eat free on Nov. 11.

Huddle House: Free Sweet Cakes to all Veterans on Veterans Day.

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut and small coffee will be given to any veteran or active military personnel (no ID required) on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. No purchase necessary

.

Little Caesars: All United States Armed Forces veterans and active military a free $5HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo at participating stores nationwide this Veterans Day.

Olive Garden: All active duty and veterans eat free on Nov. 11.

Outback Steakhouse: On Nov. 11, active and retired military receive into a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola beverage.

Red Lobster: To thank veterans, active duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11.

Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer—up to $10—for all Veterans on Nov. 11.

Shoney’s: Free all you can eat freshly prepared breakfast bar to All Veterans and Active Duty Military Members on Nov. 11 from 6-11 a.m.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch for Veterans from select menu on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Tijuana Flats: Free Entrée for Veterans and Active military on Nov. 11.

Wild Wing Café: Veterans eat free on Nov. 11 from select menu: Any Awesome Salad, Wild Wrap,

Beefy Burger or Chicken Sandwich

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Monday: Nov. 13

Golden Corral: Military Appreciation Night from 5-9 p.m. on Nov. 13. Free dinner to any person who has served in the US Military (retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard or Reserves).