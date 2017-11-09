Dashcam video shows SC state senator’s DUI arrest

(WCBD) The South Carolina Department of Public Safety recently released Highway Patrol dash camera video showing South Carolina State Senator Paul Campbell’s arrest Saturday night.

Mr. and Mrs. Campbell got into a collision with 21-year-old Michaela Caddin on and interstate in Mount Pleasant. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and providing false information to police. Campbell’s wife was also charged with providing false information to police, but she was not arrested.

In an interview Tuesday, Caddin says around 9:15 p.m., she was hit from behind and then saw the Campbells get out of their car. “The man who got out of the driver’s seat came to my window,” Caddin said. On a recently released 911 call, you can hear a man speaking to Caddin.

“He asked me to move my car several times. I told him that I called 911, and I was going to stay in the emergency lane. He then handed me his business card and said, ‘let me know what you would like to do,'” Campbell said.

“I then saw the woman get in the driver’s seat. Then he got in the passenger’s seat,” she said.

Authorities gave Campbell a field sobriety test. They then arrested him for driving under the influence. Campbell’s blood alcohol content was .09. The legal limit is .08. He is set to appear in court for his charges in January.

