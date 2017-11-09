3-year-old critically injured in possible murder-suicide in Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A two-year-old child is clinging to life after being shot in a possible murder-suicide that left a man and a woman dead.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety initially said the child was among those killed in the shooting, which happened around 6:40 a.m. Thursday.

But a police source now says the 3-year-old boy is in intensive care at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the child is in critical condition and “life-saving measures are currently underway.”

Authorities said three people were shot: a man, woman, and a young child. The man and woman died at the scene, according to investigators.

KDPS has identified the man and woman who died as Nicholas Mitchell and Julina Gibson. Mitchell was Gibson’s ex-boyfriend and the child is their son.

All three people were found outside, according to the police source.

Police said they are not searching for a suspect and there is no immediate danger to the public.

It’s unknown at this time what led up to the incident.