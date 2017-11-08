VIDEO: 6-year-old’s passionate performance goes viral

By Published: Updated:

DICKSON, Tenn. (NBC News) — Video of an enthusiastic 6-year-old choir singer has gone viral.

Loren Patterson was singing with her church choir on Sunday, Oct. 29 when she became especially moved by the music.

In the video, posted on Facebook by her mom, Loren, positioned at the end of a row of children, just keeps grooving as the music goes on, even when the children’s singing part is completed.

Believe it or not, this was the first time Loren performed at the 2,000 member church.

As of Nov. 4, the video has been viewed more than 23 million times.

Her passion for the music has touched so many people, the family says they have been inundated by heartfelt stories from some who claim the video changed their lives.

