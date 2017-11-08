UPDATE: Escaped Chatham County inmate found in Florida

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An inmate who walked off of his work release assignment last week was found in Pensacola, Florida, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Darryl Brown was working as a longshoreman at the Ports the night of Wednesday, Nov. 1 when he walked off assignment and cut off his ankle monitor.

CCSO says he was expected to be picked up at a hotel in Garden City.

Brown was apprehended by the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force in Pensacola.

He will be sent back to Chatham County.