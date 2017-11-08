Suspect dead after two police officers shot in Clayton County

FOREST PARK, Ga. (WXIA) — A suspect is dead after two officers were reportedly shot Monday in Clayton County, just south of downtown Atlanta.

One officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the other officer went into surgery. His condition is not yet known.

According to WXIA, officers responded around 10:40 a.m. to a reckless driving call on Mitchell Street, near Forest Park Middle School.

Jacob Bailey (courtesy Clayton County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect, who was driving a motorcycle got off of the vehicle and went behind a house.

Forest Park Police said officers rounded the corner of the house and the suspect opened fire on them.

Police Major Chris Matson, with Forest Park Police, told WXIA that a suspect around 30 years old was found dead behind a house. He did not say how he died.

Matson did not identify the suspect, but shortly after the shooting, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office released the photo of a man named Jacob Bailey.

According to CCSO, Forest Park Middle School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. They say no children were ever in danger.

Both police officers shot have been on the force for more than three years, and they are thought to be in their 20s.

At least six different police agencies responded to the shooting. GBI is headed to the scene.

This story is developing. We will continue to bring you further updates.

