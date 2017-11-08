Sun City Roadrunners donate $4500 to Bluffton Self Help

By Published:

Bluffton,SC (WSAV) – A Sun City Hilton Head motorcycle group rev’d up the supply for Bluffton Self Help Wednesday.  The Hilton Head Sun City Roadrunners handed over a check of $4,590 to the organization that helps neighbors with food, clothing and finances in times of need.  The group raised the money through a recent auction and picked two beneficiaries: Bluffton Self Help and Maranatha Farms, an animal shelter in Ridgeland.

Ernesto Diaz, President of the Roadrunners, said the good work by Bluffton Self help is what pushed them to donate.

“We hope that next year we come with more money,” Diaz said.  “We always want to raise the bar.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s