Sun City Roadrunners donate $4500 to Bluffton Self Help

Bluffton,SC (WSAV) – A Sun City Hilton Head motorcycle group rev’d up the supply for Bluffton Self Help Wednesday. The Hilton Head Sun City Roadrunners handed over a check of $4,590 to the organization that helps neighbors with food, clothing and finances in times of need. The group raised the money through a recent auction and picked two beneficiaries: Bluffton Self Help and Maranatha Farms, an animal shelter in Ridgeland.

Ernesto Diaz, President of the Roadrunners, said the good work by Bluffton Self help is what pushed them to donate.

“We hope that next year we come with more money,” Diaz said. “We always want to raise the bar.”