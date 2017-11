SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A group of Pre-K students from St.Andrew’s stopped by the WSAV studio for a visit today.

Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Ariella Scalese taught the students about weather and climate, read a book about seasons, and did a RADAR activity.

At the end, the students stepped in front of the green screen, with lots of giggles when Ariella made them disappear with the green sheet.

To schedule a studio tour or classroom visit click here.