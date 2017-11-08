Police find massive arsenal in NY man’s home after wife calls for help

(WNYT) — Police in Knox, New York have recovered a massive arsenal of weapons at a man’s home.

Authorities began looking for 43-year-old Edward Reis when his wife got a text from him stating he wanted to harm himself.

When they checked his home they found the weapons hidden away in a locked room.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said the amount of weapons and explosives was unbelievable. They found firearms, grenades, trip wires, canisters of tear gas, a grenade launcher, large projectiles, and bulletproof vests, plus a forged New York pistol permit.

Investigators are looking into how he got all the weapons, some legal and some illegal.

They tracked Reis down to a motel in East Greenbush and the sheriff said they were lucky they were able to talk him out.

“He had an AR-15 with 50 rounds of ammunition locked and loaded. So who knows what he was going to do. God forbid we had to go in that room what would have happened. Needless to say at this point, we really don’t know what his intent was,” said Sheriff Apple.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2hQMpLd