Friday, November 10, Coligny Plaza on Hilton Head introduces its first ever ‘Gallery Night!’

For one night only, Coligny will become the island’s biggest open-air art market.

More than 20 different artists will be featured throughout the shops from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Along with the chance to meet fascinating artists, the free event will offer delicious appetizers and drinks.

For more information, call: (843) 842-6050 or visit: colignyplaza.com.