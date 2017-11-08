No vote needed for new Chatham County Police Chief

Andrew Davis, reporter, WSAV By Published:

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County has chosen a new police chief, but there is some misinformation about what happens next and if the public has a say in the process.

By law, if Chatham County was starting a new police department, then the sheriff and voters would have to approve the decision on hiring Chief Jeff Hadley.
But actually the Chatham County Police Department never dissolved.
The department has been in the county’s budget ever since the police merger in 2004  with zero dollars listed for expenses.
Basically, the county is just restarting their department and the chief selection does not have to come to a vote.

 

