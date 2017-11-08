Miami Beach officer is father of dead girl left in dumpster

The Associated Press Published:

MIAMI (AP) – A Miami Beach police officer has been identified as the father of a 4-year-old girl found dead in a dumpster.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Miami Beach police officials asked that the privacy of 27-year-old Officer Leon Paige “be respected during this very difficult time.”

A man throwing out garbage at an apartment complex found Tania Paige’s body on Sunday. Her 31-year-old mother, Tina Farrington, is charged with first-degree murder.

An arrest report says Farrington suffocated Tania on Halloween after becoming angry with her, and hid the body in the trunk of her car until noticing a foul odor.

The Miami Herald reported that Leon Paige and Farrington were involved a legal dispute after she accused him of abusing their 2-year-old son.

Jail records don’t list a lawyer for Farrington.

