Metro detectives investigate shooting of 12-year-old in West Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a 12-year-old boy Tuesday, Nov.7 on the west side of the city.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officials, officers responded to Church and Delyon streets around 5:30 p.m. and discovered the teen with a gunshot wound.

Their investigation revealed that a man fired shots at a vehicle that pulled up next to him near Church and Delyon streets. An individual in the vehicle then returned fire.

The 12-year-old boy, who was in the nearby area, ran away while holding a 3-year-old. Police say he was struck by gunfire while fleeing.

The toddler was not injured, but the teen was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have identified the individual who opened fire at the vehicle as a black male. They ask anyone with additional information to contact police immediately.

Calls can be forwarded to the SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.