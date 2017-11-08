Mayor-elect Jonathan McCollar makes history in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Voters in Statesboro made history by electing its first African American mayor.

Jonathan McCollar defeated the current mayor, Jan Moore, by more than 200 votes. That’s just 52 percent of the vote in Statesboro.

McCollar ran for mayor once before in 2013 and lost to Moore. But after four years, many residents were ready for a change.

“He stands on a progressive platform and that’s what I stand for,” said Trent Nesmith. “So that’s why I back him. He’s just a great guy. All around good friend, great family man, loves his kids, loves his community, loves his city. So, I just don’t see how you could choose a better mayor to honest.”

Born and raised in Statesboro and a Graduate of Georgia Southern University, McCollar received his Master’s in Public Administration as well as a bachelor’s degree in history.

He currently works as an assistant campus director at Armstrong State University’s Liberty Center.

During his campaign, McCollar’s platform emphasized poverty programs as well as crime prevention by keep teens off the streets and out of trouble. He hopes this will help economic growth in the Statesboro area.

McCollar will be sworn in on Jan. 2 at Statesboro City Hall.