Man charged in connection to fatal shooting on East 33rd Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to Savannah Chatham Metro Police, Eric Adaryll Williams, 28, has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault in connection to the fatal shooting of Sean Brooks and the non-fatal shooting of Michael Waters.

The incident happened near East 33rd Street and Waters Avenue on Oct. 8.

At about 2:50 a.m., officers responded to the area and found Sean Brooks, 27, and Michael Waters, 32, suffering from injuries from the shooting. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Brooks succumbed to his injuries. Waters suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.