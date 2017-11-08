Longtime Spencer Elementary principal passes away

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Longtime Spencer Elementary School Principal, Andrea Willams, has passed away.

According to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, her passing was sudden but no additional information has been made available to them.

Williams was a proud graduate of Savannah High School and Savannah State University.

She started her career in education in 1977 and began working for the Savannah Chatham County Public School System in 1983.

Williams taught at both Isle of Hope Elementary School and Largo-Tibet Elementary School and was promoted to Assistant Principal of Pooler Elementary School.

She became Principal of Garden City Elementary in 2001 and was transferred to Spencer Elementary School ten years ago in July of 2007.

SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett says Williams was passionate about her students and brought an enthusiastic energy to school every day.

“That passion and caring is what will be remembered by her school family and throughout this community,” says Dr. Levett. “We have lost a valued educator who meant so much to so many.”

Information regarding funeral services has yet to be provided. Spencer Elementary will remain open during normal operating hours.

SCCPSS ensures that school social workers and grief counselors will be on site at the school for any students, staff or family members who may need support or counseling.