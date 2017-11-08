Instructions to fix the new iPhone glitch

(NBC) — Apple’s latest iOS update has a glitch that’s been boggling some apple iPhone and iPad users.

It happens when you try to type the letter “I.”

Instead of an “I,” users get an “A” and a barcode symbol.

So, here’s how to fix it while Apple works on a patch.

Go to “settings” and scroll down to “general” and scroll down again to “keyboard.” Then select “text replacement.”

Hit the “plus sign” in the right corner. In “phrase” type capital “I.”

Then in “shortcut” type lowercase “i” hit save and that should fix it.